Mackay Murder Suspects Will Stand Trial

The two teens charged in the death of Olivia Mackay were in court yesterday. 19 year old Daniel Tate and 17 year old Jamari Cook will stand trial in Mackay’s death. The court commissioner ruled that there is enough evidence against the two to continue charges of first degree intentional homicide. Cook’s attorney said that there wasn’t probable cause against him because they allege that Tate actually killed Mackay. The two will be back in court in October for a pretrial hearing. The trial could begin in January.