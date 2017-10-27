Mackay Murder Trial Set for May 2018

The Kenosha teens charged in the death of Olivia Mackay may stand trial next year. 19 year old Daniel Tate and 17 year old Jamari Cook are charged with first degree intentional homicide in Mackay’s death. Both made a court appearance yesterday and their trial is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 21st of next year. A preliminary hearing is set for early May and a status hearing will be held in late January. Tate allegedly strangled Mackay to death in July, while Cook is accused of helping Tate move and then hide her body. Tate is in jail on 1-million dollars cash bond. Cook is also behind bars on 20-thousand dollars cash bond.