Madison’s Mayor Removing Confederate Memorials

(AP)–Madison’s mayor says a plaque honoring Confederate soldiers has been removed from a cemetery in the traditionally liberal city and a second memorial is also coming down. Madison Mayor Paul Soglin announced the memorials’ removal Thursday, saying the Civil War was “a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery.” The plaque removed Wednesday is called “Confederate Rest” and lauds “the valiant” Confederate soldiers buried at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Soglin says the second monument lists names of Confederate soldiers buried at the cemetery and will require heavy equipment to remove. He says another marker with their names will be reinstalled but without language celebrating the Confederate insurrection. Soglin’s decision comes as cities nationwide are removing Confederacy-related monuments following last weekend’s deadly confrontations at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.