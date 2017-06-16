Could a Major Electronics Manufacturer Be Headed to the Area?

Rumors are swirling about a major economic expansion that might be coming to Southeast Wisconsin. Foxconn, a Taiwan based mulit-national electronics manufacturer, says that they are considering either Wisconsin or Michigan for an expansion. Speculation was fueled yesterday after reports that Racine officials met in closed session this week for an unspecified “economic development.” The Milwaukee Business Journal then reported that the company had inquired about land in both Kenosha and Racine counties, which the proper acreage being available in Racine County. Earlier this month Governor Scott Walker traveled to Japan to apparently pitch the state to the company. President Trump also hinted at the expansion during his visit to Milwaukee this week.