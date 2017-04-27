Malfunction Leads to Ammonia Leak

An equipment malfunction lead to an ammonia leak on Highway KR near Highway 45 yesterday. Crews were called to the area shortly after 10:30 AM. Investigators say that a truck was driving east on KR carrying two large tanks containing the substance. A valve on the tanks malfunctioned and the contents leaked out. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was O.K. Residents near the scene were advised to shelter in place and the area roads were closed to traffic. One person was evacuated from their home because it was very close to the spill. Clean up was completed by the early afternoon.