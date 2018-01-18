Man accused in fatal police standoff will represent himself

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A defendant accused of initiating a fatal police standoff at a Neenah motorcycle shop will be allowed to represent himself at his upcoming trial after a judge allowed the ninth and tenth lawyers assigned to the case to withdraw.

WLUK-TV reports a two-week trial for Brian Flatoff is expected to begin March 5, more than two years after the standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles. The standoff on December 15, 2015 ended when police mistakenly shot and killed one of the hostages.

Flatoff is facing 16 charges, including two counts of attempted homicide and felony murder. He’s accused of shooting at officers and of initiating the sequence of events which led to the death of Michael Funk.

A Winnebago County judge approved a motion Wednesday allowing the attorneys to withdraw.