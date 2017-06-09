Man Allegedly Admits to Arson

A Pleasant Prairie man has allegedly admitted to starting a fire that was originally blamed on his aunt. Keith Kauppi reportedly said he set the couch where his aunt was sleeping in their Pleasant Prairie home ablaze to kill her and cover up a forgery scheme. He’s also charged with arson in the burning of his aunt’s Winthrop Harbor home. Authorities also allege that Kauppi was forging checks in is aunt’s name in order to steal her money. The 70 year old woman was originally charged in the Pleasant Prairie fire. Those charges have been dropped.