Man Allegedly Causes Thousands of Dollars of Damage to Rental Home

An Illinois man faces charges in Kenosha County after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a rented home. 25 year old Alex Aiello faces one count of felony criminal damage in the August incident. According to court reports, Aiello was evicted from the home on 39th avenue and 62nd street. Prosecutors allege that he retaliated by allegedly pouring cement down every drain in the home, creating holes in the drywall-in some areas apparently with a chainsaw. There were broken doors, red paint thrown on walls, as well as broken windows and other damage, totaling an estimated 40-thousand dollars. Authorities have issued a warrant for Aiello’s arrest but he is not in custody.