Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed A Man With His Motorcycle Charged

The Kenosha man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly man with his motorcycle Sunday night has been identified and charged. 29 year old Nathan Hubbard is accused of striking 75 year old Wesley Hironimus who suffered massive internal injuries and died at the scene on 22nd Avenue just south of 60th street. Authorities say that Hubbard fled the scene and hid the bike, clocking into work a half hour later. He then reportedly retrieved the motorcycle and hid it in another place. A day later he hired a defense attorney and turned himself in. He reportedly did not have a license or the proper insurance. Hubbard was charged with hit and run causing death. He’s being held on 10-thousand dollar bond and is due in court on April 26th.