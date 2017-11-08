Man Arrested on Theft and Sex Assault in Separate Charges

A Kenosha man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly stole a hunting knife out of an apartment. A woman told police she found 37 year old Jamey Smalley in her apartment on November 2nd. He left after she confronted him but she later found that the knife was missing. Smalley is expected to also be charged in a separate case of alleged sexual assault. In that case, Smalley is accused of using a knife to try and force an ex-girlfriend to have sex with him while on the rocks near Kenosha’s lakefront. The August 14th incident ended when a couple with a dog walked past. He is due back in court later today.