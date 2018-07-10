Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Good Samaritan

LAKE COUNTY, IL–A Warren Township man was arrested after he allegedly stole money from a Good Samaritan. 39 year old Chester Biggs was arrested after he was captured in a backyard in Freemont Township by a K9 officer. The incident happened in the early morning hours of July 1st at motel near the 31-thousand block of Route 45 when Biggs allegedly approached a man asking for money.

After the man gave Biggs some cash, Biggs reportedly grabbed more from the man and fled before he was caught. K9 officer Dax bit the suspect as he tried to escape. He stuck the dog before the suspect was finally subdued. Biggs faces charges of robbery, theft, striking a police animal, among other charges. He is being held on 50-thousand dollars bond.