Man Arrested For Chasing Teen in His SUV

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man faces charges after he allegedly tried to run over a teenager who was riding his bike. The incident happened Tuesday around 6:15 PM in the neighborhood around 67th street and 15th avenue. A Kenosha Police officer noticed the man, Michael Hauglie, allegedly driving at high rate out speed through that area, apparently chasing an 17 year old African American teen who was on his bicycle.

The man reportedly stopped his SUV and confronted the teen using racial slurs and threatening to kill him. The officer was able to stop the man and put him the squad car. The teen told police that the man started chasing him after he had stopped briefly in the ally near the man’s house. The suspect reportedly told police that thought the teen was trying to steal items from his backyard.

He faces two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.