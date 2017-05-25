Man Arrested After Marijuana Found in Car

A Beach Park man faces drug charges after police allegedly found drugs in his car. 20 year old Isaiah Williams was arrested late Tuesday night after an officer observed Williams car stopping at a four way stop on 23rd Street and 63rd Avenue but then didn’t proceed. The officer initiated a traffic stop after a long delay. According to police reports the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana. The officer called in the drug dog which indicated the drug was in the car. Officers say they found 11 and a half grams of marijuana in the vehicle as well as a gram of cocaine. Williams pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and two counts of bail jumping.