Man Caught After Escape From Squad Car

Vander Tuuk 7-26-18

(Third Lake, IL) A man from south suburban Romeoville is in trouble for trying to obtain a fraudulent prescription in Lake County. Sheriff’s Officials say Salvador Leo reportedly tried to take possession a controlled substance on Tuesday afternoon at a pharmacy in the Third Lake area…but a deputy was called in, and took the man into custody. As that deputy returned to the store to interview the pharmacist, Leo was able to escape the squad car. The 25-year-old was quickly located and taken back into custody, after several area police departments set up a perimeter. Leo is now facing several charges including unlawful possession of a fraudulent prescription, escape, and misdemeanor resisting of a peace officer. Bond was set at 50-thousand-dollars.