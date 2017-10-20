Man Charged with Abuse of Infant

A Kenosha man faces child abuse charges after the child he was allegedly babysitting was badly injured. The two month old suffered a blood clot to the left eye, bruising and swelling to the forehead, a laceration on the lower lip which was swollen, and the tongue was also bleeding. The infant was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon and police were called shortly thereafter. The baby’s mother told authorities that her child had been in the care of her uncle, who was serving as a live in babysitter since last week. 57 year old Phillip Warren is charged with child neglect resulting in bodily harm and physical abuse of a child. He allegedly told the authorities that the infant’s injuries were the result of an accidental co-sleeping incident and later reportedly told officers that he was carrying the baby and accidentally dropped him. He’s being held on 250-thousand dollars bond.