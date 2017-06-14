Man Charged For Alleged Drug Sales

Drug and bail jumping charges have been filed against a man who allegedly sold marijuana in a transitional living facility. 27 year old Korey Greenlee was reportedly living in the Pleasant Prairie facility after being released from jail on bond for not updating his sex offender status. According to court reports the police were tipped off that Greenlee was allegedly selling marijuana and a search of his apartment reportedly found the substance and paraphernalia. Other prescription drugs were also allegedly found as well as three syringes and rolling papers. He’s being held on 75 hundred dollars bond.