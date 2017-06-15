Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Woman in Elevator

A Kenosha man faces charges after he allegedly attacked a woman in an elevator at a Pleasant Prairie assisted living facility. The incident happened around 6:30 Monday night at the Prairie Ridge Senior Center at 7900 94th Ave. 33 year old Brian Palmer allegedly attacked the 54 year old woman who was visiting a relative,strangling and punching her. The attack reportedly began when the alleged assailant walked on to the elevator on the second floor. When it reached ground level the attacker fled. The woman went to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. Palmer also allegedly shattered an entrance to the building. He faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment. He’s currently in the Kenosha County Jail.