Man Charged With Allegedly Showing Teens Porn

A Kenosha man who allegedly showed two teens pornography has officially been charged. 45 year James Anthony was charged Friday. In the criminal complaint, prosecutors say that Anthony allegedly showed the teens the pornographic material in July while he worked with them. The teens-a 15 year old boy and a 15 year old girl-reportedly objected to his actions when he approached them on separate occasions. He was charged at first in September but the charges had to be dropped and refiled. Those charges include two counts of causing a child over 13 to view or listen to sexual activity and two counts of exposing a child to harmful material as a persistent repeater. That means he could face a life sentence if convicted. He’s in jail on 100-thousand dollars bond.