Man Charged with Assaulting Teenager

A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly kept a 14 year old against her will. 26 year old Alejandro Sanchez-Ayala of Kenosha is also accused of having sex with the girl over the course of several months, as well as giving her alcohol and drugs. He is also alleged to have punched in the face and stomach and choked her. According to the criminal complaint, the girl met Sanchez-Ayala on line last year and that he had been sleeping with her since October. Police discovered the abuse when a witness reported seeing a man take a girl against her will into his vehicle. The person gave police the license plate on the car. An officer discovered the vehicle the next morning-February 3rd and when he questioned the girl she told the officer about the alleged abuse. Sanchez-Ayala is charged with false imprisonment, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 and obstructing police.