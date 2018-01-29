Man Charged with Attacking, Severly Injuring Woman

A Pleasant Prairie man faces felony charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring a woman. The incident happened on November 9th when 40 year old Waylon Lenfestry entered the victim’s home. The criminal complaint states that the suspect allegedly choked her, punched her, and threw her to the ground. The woman’s father was able to pull him off her. Shortly after the woman went to a friend’s house to talk about the incident. Lenfestry was in the home and that’s when the reports say he exited a bedroom and continued his attack on the woman. This time his punch knocked her over and she hit her head on an entertainment center. He then continued to punch her. A relative was able to end that attack. The victim suffered a broken finger and had extreme swelling to her eye and jaw. The motive remains unclear but Lenfestry may have been angry about the woman talking behind his back. He is being held on 750 dollars bond.