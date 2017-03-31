Man Charged with Attempting to Kill Girlfriend’s Father

Charges were filed this week against a 20 year old Kenosha man who allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend’s father. The incident happened Sunday afternoon when Victor Topps was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend outside her parent’s home on 16th avenue and 67th street. When the father intervened Topps allegedly hit him with his SUV. The father was knocked onto the hood of the vehicle and then carried for 20 feet down the street until he fell off. Topps then allegedly drove forward and put the vehicle in reverse, heading for the father lying in the street. He was only prevented from running him over after the girlfriend’s grandmother stood in the way. Topps then fled. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, aggravated battery, and use of a dangerous weapon. The father suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Froedtert hospital.