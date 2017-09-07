Man Charged in Bank Bomb Threat Case

A Kenosha man was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday after he made a bomb threat against a local bank. 38 year old Brian Thielen pleaded guilty to making the threat in order to rob the Johnson Bank on 18th street on Nov 4th of last year. Thielen reportedly has a past of mental illness, suffering from depression as well as hearing and sight impairment. The judge in the case took those factors into account during sentencing but also emphasized the seriousness of the charges. According to the criminal complaint, Thielen entered the bank with a note which said that he was wired and wearing a bomb. It also demanded a million dollars in 100 dollar bills. Thielen maintains that he was kidnapped and forced to rob the bank but no other evidence of that story has been found. He must also serve four years extended supervision once he leaves prison.