Man Charged In Bomb Threat

A Kenosha man is charged with creating a bomb scare. 59 year old Mark Steinmetz allegedly threatened to blow up the Aurora Clinic on 22nd Avenue and 75th street because the staff there told him he couldn’t see a doctor. He allegedly made the threat to the clinic staff saying he had a bomb in his van, but then later told police he didn’t have any device. Steinmetz said that he is cancer patient and came to the clinic because his doctor is on vacation and he needed medication.