Man Charged in Connection With Drug Death

A Kenosha man faces homicide charges after he allegedly supplied drugs to a man who died of an overdose. 32 year old Johntane Marshall allegedly sold crack cocaine to Juan Macareno on March 17th. He, the suspect, and a woman all reportedly then went to a residence on 46th street to allegedly do the drugs and drink. According to court records, the next morning the woman woke to find Macareno cold to the touch. She called 911 while Marshall reportedly left saying there was nothing he could do. An autopsy report says that Macareno died of a mix of drugs including prescription medications, cocaine, and alcohol.