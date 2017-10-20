Man Charged in High Speed Crash

A Kenosha man was charged this week with after he allegedly lost control of his car near the lake front. 22 year old Charles Donnell Jr was allegedly clocked at speeds around 100 miles per hour around 10 AM on Sept 24th. Donnell reportedly lost control on a curve on Alford Park Drive, hit two poles, and then flipped twice before coming to rest. A female passenger in the car was severely injured. Donnell is charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. He has been in custody since the time of the crash.