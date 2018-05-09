Man Charged in Home Invasion

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man faces charges in connection with a home invasion that happened late last month. Theopera Frazier Jr was arrested April 26th, a day after he allegedly attacked a 25 year old man and his family inside of the their home.

Frazier and at least one other man is alleged to have broken into the man’s apartment, stealing his money and injuring him and his mother on April 25th. Police were able to identify Frazier as a suspect as he and the victims were formerly friends.

He was reportedly arrested after a short high speed chase with police where speeds reached near 70 miles per hour through neighborhoods for over two miles.

He finally pulled over and was arrested. Frazier made his first court appearance yesterday. He is being held on 50-thousand dollars bond.