Man Charged In Infant’s Death

The Kenosha man who prosecutors suspect killed his 2 month old son was officially charged yesterday. 34 year old Robert Stynes was arrested last week after authorities were called to his home on reports of an infant who wasn’t breathing. They say they found the child with a “catastrophic” brain injury that likely caused instant death. Prosecutors allege that Stynes gave them conflicting stories about what happened to the baby, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, a fractured skull, and brain damage caused by what’s described as “very significant force.” Stynes’ defense says that there is no evidence that he caused the injuries to the child and that all the record shows is that Stynes was at the home when law enforcement arrived. He’s being held on 25-thousand dollars cash bond and will be back in court next week.