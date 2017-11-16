Man Charged in Kidnapping and Double Home Invasion

A Kenosha man faces charges in a home invasion. 19 year old Anthony Kimmons is accused of robbing the same home twice, and allegedly tying up the elderly homeowner and stealing money and other items. The first incident happened on July 18th at the house on 12th avenue and 63rd street at around 11:15 AM. Kimmons allegedly confronted the 78 year old owner and bound him with an appliance cord and electrical tape. He then allegedly took the man’s wallet out of his pocket. A second incident happened on August first. The man was again bound while Kimmons reportedly demanded to know his PIN numbers which the victim did not give him. Kimmons reportedly threatened to come back with gun, allegedly took more items from the home and left. He was connected to the robbery though DNA evidence recovered at the scene and is reportedly the elderly man’s neighbor. Kimmons is in jail with bond set at 250-thousand dollars. He’s also charged in a separate robbery case where bond was set at 15-thousand dollars. He’s due back in court next week.