Man Charged With Murder in Gang Shooting

A Racine man is in custody after he allegedly shot a 20 year old in the head because he reportedly believed he was a member of a rival gang. Rytrell Earl is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 20 year old Dashaun Jordan Sunday night. The criminal complaint states that Earl told authorities he was driving in the territory of a rival gang when he saw the victim with a group of friends walking in an alley south of 16th street in Racine. He allegedly opened fire, striking Jordan in the head. Police say they found text messages on Earl’s phone in which he reportedly asks for a gun and ammo-the same type found at the murder scene. The victim was not part of any gang and was simply walking home. Earl is a known gang member and he made his first court appearance yesterday. He faces life in prison if convicted.