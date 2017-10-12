Man Charged with OWI in Hit and Run Crash

A Kenosha man is charged in a hit and run crash from Tuesday. 55 year old Stephan Bilak was arrested just after 5 PM near 39th avenue and 62nd street. Officers responded to a call about a reckless driver in that area. At the same time Pleasant Prairie Police responded to a call for a hit and run that happened at the intersection of 104th street and Old Green Bay Road. According to the police report, two cars were struck by a pick up truck-injuring one. The truck matched the description of the one that police say Bilak was sitting in at the time of his arrest. Damage to the truck also reportedly matched some front end parts found at the accident scene. Bilak is charged with his reported fifth operating while intoxicated charge. Authorities are waiting for the results of a blood test in the case.