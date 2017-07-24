Man Charged in Relation to Shooting Incident

A 17 year old student is the only one of four suspects to be charged in a shooting incident that sent a man to the hospital. Xavier Xolot is charged with possession and pointing a gun during the June 30th incident that happened near 16th avenue and 48th street around 5:30 PM. Xolot was one of the four suspects in a vehicle that drove to that area to allegedly settle a gang related dispute. One of the suspects who is not in custody reportedly fired a weapon hitting a 24 year old victim who suffered life threatening injuries. Charges of first degree reckless injury and first degree recklessly endangering safety will officially be filed later this week. Charges are expected to be brought against the other suspects in the case.