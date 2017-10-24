Man Charged in Series Of Hit and Run Crashes

The efforts of another concerned citizen ended a series of hit and run crashes Sunday morning. 36 year old Leonardo Arce Medina faces many charges related to the crashes. According to the criminal complaint, Medina allegedly told authorities he was drinking before he got into his car. The first crash was reported around 7:30 AM, when Medina allegedly struck a parked car on 43rd avenue and 58th street. Then at about 7:50 he allegedly ran a red light and hit a van in the intersection of 80th and 30th avenue, injuring a woman. He also allegedly struck a tree and hit another stopped car from behind. In all those cases Medina reportedly fled but was finally stopped when a witness slashed his tires. His bond is set at 75-hundred dollars and he’ll be back in court next week.