Man Charged With Stabbing Former Roommate After Dispute

A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a former roommate. The stabbing happened Sunday night around 11 PM. 41 year old Jameel Rashada is charged with first degree attempted homicide with a domestic violence inhancer. The 42 year old victim lived with the suspect for several months and Rashada had returned to the home for a Super Bowl party. When police arrived the man was on the couch bleeding. He was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical condition and is reportedly recovering. Rashada reportedly told authorities that he and the victim had been in a dispute over a radio. He claimed that the victim choked him and that’s when he allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen with a knife. Rashada is being held on $500,000 bond. Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history including criminal charges in which he allegedly choked his 13 year old nephew. He’s due back in court in that case later this month.