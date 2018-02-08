A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a former roommate. The stabbing happened Sunday night around 11 PM. 41 year old Jameel Rashada is charged with first degree attempted homicide with a domestic violence inhancer. The 42 year old victim lived with the suspect for several months and Rashada had returned to the home for a Super Bowl party. When police arrived the man was on the couch bleeding. He was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in critical condition and is reportedly recovering. Rashada reportedly told authorities that he and the victim had been in a dispute over a radio. He claimed that the victim choked him and that’s when he allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen with a knife. Rashada is being held on $500,000 bond. Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history including criminal charges in which he allegedly choked his 13 year old nephew. He’s due back in court in that case later this month.
Man Charged With Stabbing Former Roommate After Dispute
By Pete Serzant
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 6:53 AM