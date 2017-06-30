Man Charged With Stalking Correctional Officer

Charges are pending against a 57 year old man who allegedly stalked a correctional officer. Brian Scheiss was arrested Tuesday for alleged public intoxication. As police were booking him, a female correctional officer approached them and claimed the suspect had been stalking her. According to the woman Schiess left her stuffed animals and other items on her car and even confronted her at one point. Scheiss reportedly admitted leaving the items for the officer and then allegedly told police he wanted to “give her a pill to fix her” and then talked about his sexual fantasies with her. Scheiss is homeless and is being held on 5-thousand dollars bond. He will undergo a competency hearing.