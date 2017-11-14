Man Convicted of Repeated Sexual Abuse of Boys

A Kenosha man will spend at least 25 years in prison after he was convicted of repeated sexual abuse of two underage boys. The incidents happened over a couple of decades and crossed two generations. A jury found 51 year old John Angelici guilty of first degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child this week. At the center of the case is an 11 year old boy who told a family member earlier this year that Angelici had been touching him inappropriately for as long as he could remember. After that revelation, a 32 year old relative of the boy accused Angelici of sexual abuse from when the man was a teen 15 years ago. Angelici denied the accusations. His sentencing hearing is set for December 19th.