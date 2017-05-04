Man Convicted of Sexual Assault Allegedly Threatens Lawyer

The Kenosha man who was convicted in the sexual assault of a cognitively disabled elderly woman has to get a new attorney after he allegedly threatened the life of his former lawyer. 21 year old Vonell Shaw was convicted of impersonating a police officer, using the ruse to gain entry to the disabled woman’s home. He sexually assaulted her and then stole her purse. He was caught after using her debit card to steal money. The sentencing in the case will now be delayed until July 20th as a new public defender will be assigned.