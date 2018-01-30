Man Convicted in Wife’s Death-Again

A Kenosha man has again been convicted in the 2006 death of his wife. Oscar Thomas was found guilty of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Joyce Oliver-Thomas. He had previously been convicted but was retried after the conviction was overturned on appeal. Oliver-Thomas died of strangulation and her husband claimed that he had accidentally put his arm around her neck during sex and strangled her. A neighbor though testified that she heard an argument before Oliver-Thomas died. Thomas will be sentenced in March.