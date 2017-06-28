Man in Custody in Shots Fired Incident
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 7:34 AM

One person is in custody and will be charged in a shots fired incident from Sunday afternoon. 28 year old Hakeem Campbell is expected to be charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly firing a gun at man who tried to break up a fight. According to the court records a man returned to his home on 20th avenue near 66th street in Kenosha to find a fight involving as many as 10 people assaulting a man lying in the street. When the resident tried to break up the fight a man allegedly fired a gun at him. He also allegedly hit the man in the head with the pistol. The resident later ID’d Campbell out of a photo line-up. He is also expected to be charged with substantial battery.

