Man Dies After Being Rescued from Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, WI–A 28 year old Kenosha man is dead after he was rescued from Lake Michigan. The incident happened shortly before 8 PM Saturday when the man entered the lake near Pennoyer Park to save his 10 year old daughter who was also in the water. The man entered the water where the Pike River meets the lake, after the girl apparently had trouble. Not knowing how to swim, the man became distressed in one of the most dangerous parts of the lake.

His daughter called 911 to report the situation. The man was unconscious when he was rescued from the water after about 20 minutes. He was resuscitated but later died Monday morning.

On Sunday three others were pulled out of the water in that same area in an unrelated incident. Signs are posted in the area warning about the dangers of swimming in the lake.