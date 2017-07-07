Man Dies After Drug Related Incident

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says a 22 year old Salem Lakes man died after he jumped off a 10th floor railing while high on LSD. The report says that the 50 foot fall occurred after Justin Perez and a friend ingested the drug. The incident happened around 10:30 Tuesday night at a Milwaukee apartment building. Police reports say that after Perez allegedly took a third dose of the drug he became agitated. His friends called 911 because they were unable to calm him down and that’s when the reports say he walked out of the apartment and jumped over the rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.