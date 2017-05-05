Man Faces Drug Related Homicide Charges

A body found in a Twin Lakes Motel led to drug charges. 34 year old Brian Morris of Twin Lakes is charged with first degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of Cody Lawrence. Lawrence was found dead last week having reportedly OD’ed on heroin. Prosecutors say Lawrence allegedly purchased the drug from Morris. The court reports also allege that Morris knew something was wrong with the 24 year old victim and that Morris allegedly disposed of Lawrence’s cell phone in order to remove any trail back to him. He is being held on 15-thousand dollar bond.