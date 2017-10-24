Man Faces Potential 10th OWI

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the help of a concerned citizen allowed them to arrest an alleged drunk driver. 44 year old William Hess was arrested Friday in Trevor. He had been followed for several miles by another driver who had called 911 and kept authorities updated as to where Hess was driving. The driver reported to dispatchers that the other car was weaving into on-coming traffic while driving westbound on Highway C. Hess was arraigned yesterday. Authorities are not sure yet, but it seems this could be his 10th OWI charge between Illinois and now Wisconsin. Hess was previously convicted of OWI in 2010 and served time in Illinois. He’s being held on 50-thousand dollars bond.