Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges

A Kenosha man is charged with sexual assault after he allegedly attacked a woman in an office where the two worked. 49 year old James Crump allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair, yanked her head back, stuck his hand down her shirt and tried to force his tongue in her mouth. She called her boyfriend who urged her to call police. The incident happened Sunday while they were the only two in the office of a local transportation company. Crump also faces disorderly conduct and battery charges and is being held on 20-thousand dollars bond.