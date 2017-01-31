Man Facing Charges for Weekend Attack

A Kenosha man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a man who was “hanging out” with his ex-girlfriend. Marcial Figueroa Jr. is facing charges of battery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon. According to Kenosha Police, a 42-year-old man said he was at a woman’s apartment in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Road at about 3:45 a.m. when someone started banging on the door, then burst inside. Figueroa Jr. is accused of punching the victim “about 30 times” before then attacking the woman. Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun before the victim was able to escape. The suspect is now being held on a 15-hundred dollar cash bond. If convicted, he could face significant prison time.