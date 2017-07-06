Man Gets 6 Months For Ripping Off Grandmother

A man is going to prison after ripping off his grandmother. Edward Vincent Becs pleaded guilty to taking nearly six thousand dollars after he stole his grandmother’s debit card. He will have to pay her back and spend the next six months in prison. He’ll also have to undergo treatment for a drug addiction. Becs was arrested in April, two months after he led authorities on a manhunt when they issued a warrant for arrest. Once Becs serves his term he’ll have to pay his grandmother back to the tune of two hundred dollars a month until his debt is paid.