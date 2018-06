KENOSHA, WI–A man who pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that caused his father-in-law’s fatal overdose has been sentenced to prison. 28 year old Matthew Poyner was sentenced to six years in prison for selling the fentanyl-laced heroin to 48 year old Anthony Niccolai.

Poyner pleaded guilty to second degree reckless homicide. He must also serve 10 years extended supervision upon his release.