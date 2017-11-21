Man Gets Prison For 6th OWI Conviction

A Kenosha man will serve almost two years in prison after he was convicted for his sixth operating while intoxicated offense. 51 year old William Powers was reportedly behind the wheel on July 13th when he overdosed on heroin and passed out while stopped at an intersection. He was revived by a female passenger in the car with Narcan, and was then later arrested. He pleaded guilty to the sixth OWI charge and will get credit for 130 days served so far. He will also have to serve extended supervision after he gets out of prison.