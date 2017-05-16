Man Gets Two Years For Dumping Body

The Kenosha man who confessed to dumping the body of a woman who died of a heroin overdose in his apartment will spend two years in prison. 62 year old Thomas Rutchik will also serve out an earlier sentence for a separate charge. The body of 34 year old Rheana Gattone was found in an ally on 31st street and 13th Avenue in January of last year. Rutchik admitted to wrapping her body in a blanket after he panicked when she OD’d. Rutchik had been sentenced to four years for burglary and was on probation at the time he dumped Gattone’s body.