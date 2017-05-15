Man Hit By Train Suffered Critical Injuries

A man is in critical condition after he reportedly weaved his way around the barrier at the railroad crossing on Highway E near 80th street and was hit by an Amtrak train. The accident happened at around 8:30 AM Saturday. 31 year old Davijon Aguinaga was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital with a serious brain bleed, as well as head and spinal trauma. The train operator told authorities that the car weaved onto the tracks while the train was traveling around 79 miles per hour. That speed is determined to be normal. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. No citations have been issued.