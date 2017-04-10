Man Injured in Shooting at Shooting Range

An Illinois man faces charges in the accidental shooting of a man at a gun range. The incident happened yesterday just before 11 AM. The victim was flown to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. 72 year old Donald Bekeleski will face charges of negligent use of a weapon. According to police reports paramedics were called to the Conservation Club of Kenosha County on reports of a man shot. Bekeleski was allegedly trying to clear a jammed shotgun when it accidentally went off. Bekeleski reportedly told authorities that his finger was not near the trigger when it went off and that he didn’t how it fired. The gun was apparently facing the victim who was about 20 feet away at the time. He was taken to emergency surgery and is expected to survive.